Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,053,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,358,000 after buying an additional 51,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.10.

Universal Display Stock Up 0.4 %

OLED stock opened at $177.07 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

