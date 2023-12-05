Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after buying an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,379,818,000 after buying an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $117,323,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.