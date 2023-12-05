Concentric Capital Strategies LP Decreases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 69.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,276 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,063,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 685.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 604,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 527,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 996,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,973,000 after buying an additional 522,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities started coverage on Okta in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $91.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. Okta’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $620,167.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $402,266.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,699,445.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

