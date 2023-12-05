Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP lowered its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 77.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 681.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.50.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.25 and a 52-week high of $195.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.64.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

