Concentric Capital Strategies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP cut its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after buying an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Materion by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 589,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $116.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.46. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 3.27. Materion Co. has a one year low of $80.43 and a one year high of $123.41.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on MTRN

Materion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.