Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MHK. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Mohawk Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mohawk Industries news, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 25,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total value of $2,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.35. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

