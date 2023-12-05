Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 9,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lumentum by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lumentum by 21.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $44.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.11. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Lumentum from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lumentum from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LITE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 1,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $51,369.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $973,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.