Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,314,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,285,221 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $988,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,316,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $794,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,245 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,230,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,329 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth $412,663,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.46. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 20.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

