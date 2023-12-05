Concentric Capital Strategies LP Purchases New Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,175,000 after purchasing an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,360 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of J stock opened at $129.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $885,311.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 574,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,316,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,722,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.