Concentric Capital Strategies LP Raises Stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned 0.10% of RealReal worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in RealReal by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in RealReal by 28.9% in the second quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RealReal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on REAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on RealReal from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

RealReal Stock Performance

Shares of REAL stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.94. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $133.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About RealReal

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

