Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP owned about 0.05% of TimkenSteel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 30.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,715,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,305,000 after purchasing an additional 865,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TimkenSteel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,539,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 208,379 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,399,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after acquiring an additional 294,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TimkenSteel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,014,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TimkenSteel news, EVP Kevin A. Raketich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $41,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,171.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 11,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $241,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,562.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $432,612. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TMST opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72. TimkenSteel Co. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.73 million. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TimkenSteel Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

