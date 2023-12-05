Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 283.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 440.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,626,000 after buying an additional 194,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 102,152 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $24,704,439.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 409,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,931,181.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.34. 167,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,076. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $273.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.28. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STZ

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.