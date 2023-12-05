Contrasting Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO)

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) and Earthworks Entertainment (OTCMKTS:EWKS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earthworks Entertainment has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soho House & Co Inc. 0 1 3 0 2.75 Earthworks Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and Earthworks Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Soho House & Co Inc. presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.58%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Earthworks Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.32 -$220.58 million ($0.38) -17.37 Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Earthworks Entertainment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Soho House & Co Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Soho House & Co Inc. and Earthworks Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soho House & Co Inc. -6.68% -1,654.69% -2.97% Earthworks Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Soho House & Co Inc. beats Earthworks Entertainment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Earthworks Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform Earthworks Entertainment, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the creation, co-production, marketing, and distribution of children's and family-oriented entertainment properties. It markets its properties through multiplatform market categories, including television, home video, merchandise licensing, electronic and video games, and book and music publishing. The company also forms teaming agreements with outside companies for the co-operative marketing of entertainment properties. Earthworks Entertainment owns marketing rights to nine family-oriented entertainment properties, which include Z-Force, an action adventure property; Nine Dog Christmas, a music-driven holiday property; Big Dogs, the big attitude character brand; Little Suzy's Zoo, the preschool and baby character brand; Corneil & Bernie; The Plonsters, the clay animation television series; The Little Reindeer, an animated Christmas special; 64 Zoo Lane, the animated children's series; and Kiddo the Super Truck, a theatrical quality computer animated property. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.