Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.21. 895,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $1,360,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,706.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at $264,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,335,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,500,627 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Core & Main by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Core & Main by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

