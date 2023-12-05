Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Cut by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.8% of Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total value of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,358.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.64, for a total transaction of $675,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $607.35. 948,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,069. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $608.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $570.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

