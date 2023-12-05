Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,564 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total value of $1,384,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.01, for a total value of $843,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,365,759.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.52. The stock had a trading volume of 813,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $570.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $550.17. The stock has a market cap of $268.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $608.88.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

