Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CIK stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,148. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.