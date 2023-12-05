Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 7.6% in November

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200,000 shares, a drop of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 6,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRNX

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.21. The company had a trading volume of 28,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,918. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.55. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $33.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.04% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $95,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $95,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 199,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $6,083,945.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,966. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 33,463 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,296,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.