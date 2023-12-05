CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRSP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,993,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after buying an additional 752,132 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.