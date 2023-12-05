Critical Comparison: Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) and Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Datadog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ceridian HCM 0.28% 2.03% 0.51% Datadog -1.72% -1.39% -0.68%

Volatility and Risk

Ceridian HCM has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datadog has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ceridian HCM 0 7 8 0 2.53 Datadog 1 8 22 0 2.68

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ceridian HCM and Datadog, as provided by MarketBeat.

Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus price target of $79.06, indicating a potential upside of 16.26%. Datadog has a consensus price target of $110.13, indicating a potential downside of 6.33%. Given Ceridian HCM’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ceridian HCM is more favorable than Datadog.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Datadog shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Datadog shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ceridian HCM and Datadog’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ceridian HCM $1.25 billion 8.50 -$73.40 million $0.03 2,261.42 Datadog $2.01 billion 19.09 -$50.16 million ($0.12) -972.42

Datadog has higher revenue and earnings than Ceridian HCM. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ceridian HCM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management. cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI Visibility. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

