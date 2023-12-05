Critical Contrast: Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) & McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF)

McCoy Global (OTCMKTS:MCCRF – Get Free Report) and Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares McCoy Global and Oil States International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A Oil States International 1.26% 1.60% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.1% of McCoy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Oil States International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Oil States International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McCoy Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Oil States International 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for McCoy Global and Oil States International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Oil States International has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Oil States International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oil States International is more favorable than McCoy Global.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares McCoy Global and Oil States International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McCoy Global N/A N/A N/A $0.62 2.11 Oil States International $737.71 million 0.61 -$9.54 million $0.16 44.13

McCoy Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Oil States International. McCoy Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oil States International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oil States International beats McCoy Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McCoy Global

McCoy Global Inc. provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts. It also offers data collection technologies used in rugged applications in the energy, construction, marine, nuclear, and aerospace sectors; and repair, maintenance, and calibration services for the capital equipment and related competitor products; and corporation technology rental services. In addition, it provides hydraulic power tongs used to make-up and break-out casing, tubing, and drill-pipe; casing running tools; tubular running technologies; torque-turn monitoring and control software system; wireless data subs; mud handling equipment; bucking units for assembling couplings to casing in tubular manufacturing plants; diesel and electric hydraulic power units; roughnecks; load monitoring systems; portable aircraft digital scales; and winch control systems. Further, the company offers aftermarket products and services, dies and inserts for tubular make-up and handling equipment; and gauging services. It markets its products and services through direct sales, agents, re-sellers, and distributors primarily under the SmarTR, Virtual ThreadRep, SmartCRT, SmartFMS, CalCERT, DWCRT, weCATT, weVERIFY, winCATT, GRITFACE, CLINCHER, HYTOPS, CHROMEMASTER, LOCKJAW, weTORQ, Autofill, AutoValve, and SWSES brand names in the United States, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, and Canada. The company was formerly known as McCoy Corporation and changed its name to McCoy Global Inc. in July 2014. McCoy Global Inc. was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle. It also provides wellhead isolation, frac valve, wireline and coiled tubing support, flowback and well testing, downhole and extended-reach, pipe recovery systems, gravel pack and sand control, hydraulic chokes and manifolds, BOP, and drilling services. The Downhole Technologies segment provides oil and gas perforation systems, and downhole tools in support of completion, intervention, wireline, and well abandonment operations. This segment also designs, manufactures, and markets its consumable engineered products to oilfield service, and exploration and production companies. The Offshore/Manufactured Products segment designs, manufactures, and markets capital equipment utilized on floating production systems, subsea pipeline infrastructure, and offshore drilling rigs and vessels. Its products include flexible bearings, advanced connector systems, high-pressure riser systems, deepwater mooring systems, cranes, subsea pipeline products, and blow-out preventer stack integration products. This segment also provides short-cycle products, such as valves, elastomers, and other specialty products that are used in the land-based drilling and completion markets; and other products for use in industrial, military, and other applications. In addition, it offers specialty welding, fabrication, cladding and machining, offshore installation, and inspection and repair services. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

