Critical Survey: Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) and Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.7% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southside Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southside Bancshares has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Southside Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southside Bancshares pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend for 29 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Southside Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 15.98% 11.72% 0.79% Southside Bancshares 25.54% 13.13% 1.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Franklin Financial Services and Southside Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Southside Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Southside Bancshares has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Southside Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southside Bancshares is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Southside Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.44 million 2.17 $14.94 million $3.15 10.63 Southside Bancshares $293.84 million 3.04 $105.02 million $3.11 9.50

Southside Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Southside Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franklin Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Southside Bancshares beats Franklin Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises consumer loans that include 1-4 family residential loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, automobile loans, and other consumer related loans; commercial loans, such as short-term working capital loans for inventory and accounts receivable, short and medium-term loans for equipment or other business capital expansion, commercial real estate loans, and municipal loans; and construction loans for 1-4 family residential and commercial real estate. It also offers wealth management and trust services consisting of investment management, administration, revocable and testamentary trusts, and custodian services for individuals, partnerships, and corporations; safe deposit services; and brokerage services. Southside Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tyler, Texas.

