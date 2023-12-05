CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lessened by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $2.15 on Tuesday, hitting $235.24. The company had a trading volume of 454,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,765. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The stock has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,955.84, a P/E/G ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

