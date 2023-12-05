Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Holdings Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 169.5% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 813,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

