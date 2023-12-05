Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the October 31st total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 697,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CYRX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens cut shares of Cryoport from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Cryoport from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cryoport has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

Cryoport Stock Up 5.5 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Innovis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 10.6% in the second quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 45.5% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 63.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 46,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $765.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 12.23. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Cryoport’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Cryoport will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments: Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

