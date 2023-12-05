Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.68 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.09 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.