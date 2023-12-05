Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Update

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $231.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $223.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.