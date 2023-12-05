Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 6.1% in November

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 364,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE CW opened at $217.62 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $221.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average of $194.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

