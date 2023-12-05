CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $366.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.50 billion. CVS Health also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.50-8.70 EPS.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $68.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.59.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

