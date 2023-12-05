Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 1,332 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 84.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Broadcom by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $867.57.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $15.52 on Tuesday, reaching $908.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,310. The company has a market capitalization of $374.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $516.05 and a 1-year high of $999.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $893.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $865.20.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

