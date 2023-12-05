Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 530 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.80.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.13. 926,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,034,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.70. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

