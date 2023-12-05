Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Acquires 75 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $8.35 on Tuesday, hitting $341.04. 691,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $111.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $379.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 53.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.99.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

