Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Buys 210 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

View Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DE traded down $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $361.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $345.55 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $375.41 and a 200-day moving average of $393.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.