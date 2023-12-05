Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $3.45 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,833 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 1,370,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,958,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $93.68 and a one year high of $157.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.76.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMAT

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.