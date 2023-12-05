Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $933,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 81,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.42.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.17. 388,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $277.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

