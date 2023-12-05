Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.88. 652,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.85 and a 1-year high of $273.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares in the company, valued at $112,976,321.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,718 shares of company stock valued at $32,469,902. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.45.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

