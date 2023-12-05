Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 20 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $693.40. 273,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,982. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $665.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $529.01 and a fifty-two week high of $771.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 73.29% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

