Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 347 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.48.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $252.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,688. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.13 and a 52-week high of $257.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

