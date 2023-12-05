Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Takes $300,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $20,223,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 13.2% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares in the company, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SNPS stock traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.06. 167,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,515. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.25 and a 12-month high of $564.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.62.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

