D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Shares Gap Up to $1.45

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.58. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 462,139 shares.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $534.57 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPS. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

