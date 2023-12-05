DA Davidson Cuts Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Price Target to $38.00

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

BBW opened at $24.49 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $355.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $584,574.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,881.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,585 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,881.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $109,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,117 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 17,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

