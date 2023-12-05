Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 6,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Daily Journal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DJCO opened at $332.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $304.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.46. Daily Journal has a fifty-two week low of $250.00 and a fifty-two week high of $336.90. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

