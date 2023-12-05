Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Danaher were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE DHR traded down $2.99 on Tuesday, reaching $219.14. 311,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,823. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Danaher’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

