Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,024 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $23,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.45. 696,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,045. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $249.59. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

