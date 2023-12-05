Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock traded down $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.34. 1,043,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,215,247. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The company has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

