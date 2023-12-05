Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.30. The company had a trading volume of 953,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $249.59.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

