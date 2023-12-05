Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 4,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 891,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,572,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,305.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.2% during the second quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,430,000 after acquiring an additional 393,936 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Daqo New Energy stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $484.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Daqo New Energy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Further Reading

