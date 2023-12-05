Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $167.83.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $161.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $131.90 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,393,505.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after buying an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

