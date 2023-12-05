Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Boosted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,571 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients makes up 2.2% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned 0.57% of Darling Ingredients worth $58,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,592. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.66.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAR shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

