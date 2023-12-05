Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Position Decreased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Free Report) by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798,527 shares during the quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Daseke were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DSKE. Quarry LP grew its position in Daseke by 118.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Daseke by 389.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Daseke by 475.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $219.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.84. Daseke, Inc. has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $9.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $5.71.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

